Jacob Fatu discusses potentially signing with WWE and joining up with his family in The Bloodline.

The MLW star and former world champion addressed this topic during a recent interview with Bullet Cast, where the Samoan Werewolf said he’s aware that many are pushing for him to sign with WWE.

They do, and I appreciate that. The grind is, you do the hard work where nobody can see it. I appreciate them and I appreciate everyone talking good about me because, my mother-in-law always says this, ‘truth should come to the light.’ The truth is definitely coming to the light because it’s all the hard work. Everything in the back that people don’t see. We’re here with the students, you appreciate the hard work that goes into this. I appreciate the fans saying that.

Fatu admits that he would love to join up with his family in what has become WWE’s most popular group and story over the last decade, but is also grateful for every opportunity he has been getting in MLW.

Do I want to be there? Yeah, absolutely, but then again, I didn’t expect to be at MLW this long. It’s really in God’s hands. I’m thankful for it. I watch my brothers every day. Like Roman and my brothers say, they always call and tap in. They can say this and that about the family. Everyone is human. I love what they’re doing. That feeling of what they’re doing is real. If you ask me, it’s God’s timing. I’m going to leave it at that. There ain’t no telling.

Fatu most recently competed against Rickey Shane Page at MLW Battle Riot V.

