“The Samoan Werewolf” is ready for Tribal Combat.

Ahead of the WWE Clash In Italy premium live event this weekend, where he goes one-on-one against “The OTC” Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat showdown with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on-the-line, Jacob Fatu appeared as a guest on ESPN SportsCenter to promote the show.

During the discussion (see video below), Fatu spoke about what is different between their match at Backlash earlier this month, and their upcoming rematch at Clash In Italy.

“Man, the only difference is we’re doing the rematch, tapping in, following the code of the Bloodline rules,” he said. “I’m definitely walking out this time heavyweight champion.”

Additionally, Fatu explained how you can’t really prepare for something like Tribal Combat.

“Well, see, this is the thing about Tribal Combat,” he said. “You can’t really prepare for a sticky situation like this. When it comes to our Bloodline, when it comes to our culture, when it comes to our family, we’re the only ones that’s able to go within the Tribal Combat and do what we do. You know, at such a high level, at such a great stake right now, at Clash in Italy. Especially going there for the first time.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.