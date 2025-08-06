Jacob Fatu recently appeared as a guest on the Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, “The Samoan Werewolf” spoke about how cutting promos used to be his weakest point, as well as how WWE has been allowing him to talk more on TV as of late.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how cutting promos used to be his weakest point: “I just grew up to play my position, play my role, and do my thing. I never try to overstep on anybody or nothing. Talking was my weakest point. On the indies, we get away with cussing. I wasn’t comfortable in talking. Not at all.”

On WWE allowing him to talk more on TV: “Then, they started letting me speak. I remember Tama [Tonga] telling me, ‘Just talk like yourself. Be yourself. Some of the stuff you’re saying, ain’t nobody saying your slang.’ Shout-out to Triple H. It started off small with a couple of lines here. Solo [Sikoa] has actually been a big help on my promos. Everything you see me and Solo doing, he’s been more than helpful.”

