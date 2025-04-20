“The Samoan Werewolf” has won his first singles title in WWE.

In the fourth match of the evening, the third with a title on-the-line, LA Knight defended his WWE United States Championship against Jacob Fatu.

After a hard-hitting, back-and-forth battle that saw Fatu make his way to the ring with an epic werewolf mask, while Knight had a cool entrance involving a sports car, it was The Bloodline member who walked away with the “W.”

Fatu picked up the pinfall victory over Knight to become the brand new WWE United States Champion. He was met by Haku for a special post-match celebration in the ring.

