Jacob Fatu’s recent absence from WWE television has been clarified.

As seen on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Fatu was taken out in a vicious backstage assault that left him bloodied and motionless — a segment that WWE has since framed as an “injury” to explain his time off. However, according to a new report from Wrestling Observer Live, the angle was rooted in a real medical issue.

Bryan Alvarez noted that Fatu is currently undergoing serious dental work, not just standard cosmetic procedures. The issue is believed to have required multiple treatments, prompting WWE to write him off television temporarily to allow for recovery and healing.

While the exact timeline for his return wasn’t initially clear, sources indicate that Fatu is expected back by WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, which takes place on November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. The expectation within WWE is that Fatu will be medically cleared and ready to resume physical activity in time for the build to the pay-per-view event.

Internally, the belief is that WWE wants to give Fatu “ample breathing room” to heal properly before bringing him back into the fold. When he does return, he’s expected to be slotted right back into major storylines.