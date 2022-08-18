WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner where the former women’s champion answered a number of industry-related questions, including how she hopes to have one final match before officially retiring and riding off into the sunset. Highlights can be found below.

Says she wants one more match and wants it to be against Charlotte Flair:

“I would love to do one more match. There’s one more, that’s all I need. Charlotte. She’s a badass. I like the way she wrestles.”

On Bianca Belair:

“Bianca too. One more and I’m good.”

