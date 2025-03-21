Things kicked off with a bang during this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

The post-TNA Sacrifice 2025 episode of the show got underway with TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich coming to the ring. She gave WWE NXT’s Cora Jade credit for coming to fight this past weekend, but said it wasn’t enough.

As she began teasing her plans for TNA Rebellion, she was interrupted by Tessa Blanchard, who made her intentions of coming after Slamovich’s title clear.

While Blanchard was verbally running Slamovich down, out of nowhere, WWE NXT Superstar Jacy Jane hit the ring and attacked the TNA Knockouts Champion from behind.

Several TNA officials rushed to the scene to break things up. Afterwards, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella came out and announced Jane vs. Slamovich for next week’s TNA iMPACT, with Blanchard banned from ringside.