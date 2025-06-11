Jacy Jane has come a long way from Toxic Attraction to Fatal Influence to being the queen of the WWE NXT women’s division.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the new WWE NXT Women’s World Champion spoke about finally capturing the top prize in the women’s division in WWE NXT.

“I feel like it was validation, because I feel like I’ve always known I was capable of more than just being a tag team wrestler,” Jane said. “It was just waiting for the right opportunity to show the world that. I feel like I have been in so many factions. I kind of just hopped around for a while so you never really saw that other side of me. But now I feel it is my chance to show the world that what you thought of me is not what I am and I am just getting started and I have so much more to show everybody.”

Jane continued, elaborating on her immediate reaction to the big win stating, “Yeah, I feel like it’s such a blur, to be honest with you. That whole night I feel like is such a blur to me. I don’t know if I was just laser-focused or I was trying not to get in my head. I don’t really know what it was. But it really didn’t even hit me until like two days later. I came home from training one day and I just started bawling, for no reason. But, I feel like that was the first moment that it really hit me. Before that, I feel like I was just on autopilot. Just go, go, go, go, go.”

As the interview continued, the women’s wrestling star was asked about her thoughts on the surprise debut of Mariah May on last week’s episode of WWE NXT, before she was rebranded as Blake Monroe in an elaborate vignette on this week’s WWE NXT show.

“So at first, I thought it was Tiffany (Stratton),” she admitted. “I was like, ‘Oh my God! Tiffany’s here!’ But, then I was like, ‘Okay, well, she doesn’t have a title, [so she] can’t be Tiffany!’ But I’m excited. I welcome anybody to our division. Let’s see if you can hang with our division and it’s just another shot for me to show everyone that I’m better.”

