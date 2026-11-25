Jacy Jayne has no regrets about one of the more frightening moments from this year’s WWE Money in the Bank premium live event.

During a recent appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, the Fatal Influence member reflected on the scary ladder spot involving herself and Lola Vice that resulted in both women tumbling through the ropes and crashing to the floor at ringside.

Jayne clarified that her previous comments about nearly dying during the spot were made in jest.

“Alright, I was being dramatic,” Jayne said. “You know, you say a joke and then people run with it and take it seriously. I didn’t almost die, but that damn Lola, she tried to kill me.”

The WWE Superstar went on to recall how everything seemed to happen in slow motion despite the actual sequence unfolding in a matter of seconds.

“We hit the ladder and next thing you know, I’m staring up at my toes falling backwards out of the ring,” Jayne continued. “It was one of those things that obviously happened so fast, but I felt like I was falling for so long.”

Despite how dangerous the spot looked, Jayne confirmed that neither woman suffered an injury and admitted she was pleased with how it came across on television.

“But, I’m a professional, I know how to land. I’m good. There were no injuries or anything,” Jayne added. “I think it made a cool moment in the match, I was honestly happy it happened. I was like, damn, that looked really good. That looked way better than we anticipated.”

Jayne will find herself in another high-risk match this Saturday night, as she joins Jade Cargill, Michin and her Fatal Influence stablemates Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid against Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer and Tatum Paxley in the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2026 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.