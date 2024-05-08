Jacy Jayne is out of action due to an injury.

Jazmyn Nyx revealed on this evening’s edition of NXT that Thea Hail shattered Jayne’s nose on the April 30th episode of NXT and that Jayne will be unable to compete for the foreseeable future.

jacy jayne getting surgery.. it’s real bad for her, but anyways jazmyn nxy’s charmisa is out of this world she’s so confident #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/92sMSZEu35 — (@TwistedJohnX) May 8, 2024

Jayne later confirmed the news on social media.

You’ll never take me out. pic.twitter.com/IzAZekUkOX — Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) May 3, 2024

It is not currently known how long Jayne will be sidelined. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated.