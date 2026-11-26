Jacy Jayne has a message for those critical of her reign as WWE Women’s United States Champion.

The Fatal Influence leader recently surpassed the 100-day mark with the title, drawing criticism from fans over her lack of championship defenses.

Jayne has not defended the title since defeating Paige on the August 24 episode of WWE SmackDown.

During a recent appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, Jayne fired back at her critics, claiming that no potential challengers have caught her attention.

“Well first, I did defend it. I defended it against Paige and I won,” Jayne said. “Then, you know, no one’s really even caught my eye. So, until that happens, I’m going to be the champion.”

Jayne went on to explain that she no longer feels the need to prove herself after doing so during her time in WWE NXT.

“I feel like I’m a damn good champion if I do say so myself,” she continued. “I feel like in NXT, I had to prove myself and I’m done proving myself. I’ve already proved myself.”

Also during the interview, Jacy Jayne clarified her comments about ‘nearly drying’ during scary WWE Money In The Bank spot.