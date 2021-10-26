Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne says she’s good to go for the Scareway to Hell Ladder Match on tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special.

As noted, Jayne was wrestling Persia Pirotta and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai when she went for a suicide dive from the ring to Pirotta on the floor during last week’s show. Jayne apparently didn’t have enough speed, and landed bad on her head at ringside as her feet got stuck in the ropes. Jayne was checked on by officials as Shirai and Pirotta continued the match. She was then helped to the back during a commercial break, and the match ended with Shirai defeating Pirotta for the right to spin the wheel for tonight’s “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” title match at Halloween Havoc. Shirai later chose a “Scareway to Hell” Ladder Match stipulation for tonight.

It had been reported that Jayne underwent a full CT scan after last Tuesday’s show. She reportedly passed that CT scan as it was described as being OK and clean, which was a sign that she did not suffer a concussion on the bad bump.

In an update, Jayne took to Twitter and broke her silence on the injury scare, noting that she’s ready for tonight’s title shot.

“It’s time to break the silence… Nothing can keep me down. Nothing can stop me. [wilted flower emoji] [sparkles emoji] Toxic Attraction is coming for the gold. & Toxic Attraction is TAKING the gold! @WWENXT,” she wrote.

Tonight’s match will see Jayne and Gigi Dolin vs. Pirotta and Indi Hartwell vs. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Shirai and Zoey Stark.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc and join us for live coverage at this link. Below is Jayne’s full tweet, along with footage from last week’s injury scare:

It’s time to break the silence… Nothing can keep me down. Nothing can stop me. 🥀✨ Toxic Attraction is coming for the gold.

&

Toxic Attraction is TAKING the gold! @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/HWQTr4QI1a — Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) October 25, 2021

Let’s hope Jacy Jayne is ok ❤️ she walked out thank god! #wwenxt pic.twitter.com/tXA55jiVkc — Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) October 20, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.