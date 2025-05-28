Jacy Jayne shocked the WWE NXT Universe by doing what few thought possible — defeating Stephanie Vaquer to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. The main event on Tuesday night saw Jayne overcome more than just her opponent, as tensions with her Fatal Influence stablemate Fallon Henley loomed over the match.

Despite recent friction between the two, Henley ultimately played a pivotal role in Jayne’s win. During a key moment in the match, Jazmyn Nyx distracted the referee, allowing Henley to strike Vaquer and set the stage for Jayne to score the victory.

The win marks Jayne’s first singles championship in WWE. Vaquer’s reign comes to an end after 78 days, having captured the title from Giulia at NXT Roadblock.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana

* Rounds Match: Charlie Dempsey vs. Myles Borne (If Borne wins, he can leave the No Quarter Catch Crew.)

* DarkState (3 of Cutler James, Osiris Griffin, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars) vs. Chase U (Kale Dixon, Andre Chase, Uriah Connors)

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for the WWE NXT x AAA Worlds Collide event below:

* Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Berto, & Angel) vs. Psycho Clown, Pagano, & El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr

* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable

* Chik Tormenta & Dalys vs. Lola Vice & Stephanie Vaquer

* NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Je’Von Evans