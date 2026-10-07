Jacy Jayne says she feared she was on the verge of being released by WWE shortly before capturing the NXT Women’s Championship.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Jayne reflected on the uncertainty she felt about her WWE future at the time, revealing that she was having panic attacks just two weeks before winning the title.

“Before I won the title, I actually thought I was getting released,” Jayne said. “Two weeks before I won the title, I was having panic attacks thinking, ‘It’s over for me.’”

Winning the championship ultimately changed the trajectory of her career and gave her an opportunity to build momentum.

“Then I won the title, so I got my momentum going. And at that point it was do or die. There’s no turning back,” she continued.

“Every single time I’m on television, I have to be 100%. I have to be on my game. I can’t have any slip-ups.”

Jayne believes her consistency during that period helped establish trust with WWE officials and eventually played a major role in her move to the main roster.

“They really felt like they could put me in any situation and I could handle myself,” Jayne said. “I think that’s what ultimately brought me to main roster.”

She added, “If I didn’t have that title reign or all those opportunities, I don’t think I’d be on main roster. I’d either still be in NXT or not here at all.”

Jayne joined WWE in 2021 and initially rose to prominence as a member of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Gigi Dolin. She later became involved with Chase U before forming Fatal Influence in 2024.

Looking back at her position before her championship run, Jayne acknowledged that she had regularly appeared on television but was generally used in a supporting role.

“I had been there for about four years at that point. I had come in really hot with Toxic Attraction,” Jayne said. “I always had TV time. I was never taken off TV, but I wasn’t a main character. I was in a supporting role.”