Jacy Jayne believes her time is coming.

And she’s ready for it.

The reigning NXT Women’s Champion recently spoke with Fox News and opened up about her long journey in WWE NXT, as well as her confidence heading into an eventual call-up to the main roster.

After spending roughly five years developing in NXT, Jayne admitted that earlier opportunities may not have worked out in her favor.

“I’ve been in NXT for about five years now,” Jayne stated. “I feel like if I got called up two or three years ago, it wouldn’t have ended well. I would have been gone by now. Everybody always loves to say that they’re ready and in reality, you’re not ready. It takes time to develop. It takes time to get confident and know your craft.”

That self-awareness, she explained, is what separates where she was then from where she is now.

A different level now.

Jayne made it clear that she currently feels prepared to step into the spotlight alongside WWE’s top stars, noting that she’s no longer intimidated by the idea of competing on Raw or SmackDown.

Jayne continued, “I feel now, I’m ready. I know I can stand in the ring with anybody. I’m not intimidated. I can go with the best. So, I’m ready. Whenever they decide I’m ready, I’m going to be there, and I’m gonna take a spot and all of them should be ready.”

Jacy Jayne defends her women’s title against Lola Vice and Kendal Grey at NXT Stand & Deliver: St Louis tonight.