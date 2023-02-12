WWE has announced two matches and a segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail and Axiom vs. Damon Kemp has been added to the card. Also, Jacy Jayne will explain why she turned on fellow Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin on last week’s show.

WWE.com wrote:

The shocking implosion of Toxic Attraction has sent a shockwave throughout NXT, and now one of the women involved will speak about what happened.

Jacy Jayne, the Superstar who attacked her former tag team partner Gigi Dolin and kicked her through a door during ‘Ding Dong, Hello!,’ will talk about why she committed such a heinous act.

What will Jayne have to say for herself? Tune in to NXT at 8/7 C on Tuesday on USA to find out!