WWE has announced two matches and a segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT.
Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail and Axiom vs. Damon Kemp has been added to the card. Also, Jacy Jayne will explain why she turned on fellow Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin on last week’s show.
WWE.com wrote:
The shocking implosion of Toxic Attraction has sent a shockwave throughout NXT, and now one of the women involved will speak about what happened.
Jacy Jayne, the Superstar who attacked her former tag team partner Gigi Dolin and kicked her through a door during ‘Ding Dong, Hello!,’ will talk about why she committed such a heinous act.
What will Jayne have to say for herself? Tune in to NXT at 8/7 C on Tuesday on USA to find out!
Jacy Jayne explains her actions
Bron Breakker returns
Meiko Satomura & Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance
Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey
Wes Lee open challenge for the NXT North American Championship
Tyler Bate vs. Grayson Waller
Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail
Axiom vs. Damon Kemp