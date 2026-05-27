It’s been a milestone week for Jacy Jayne both professionally and personally.

The WWE star took to social media on Wednesday to reflect on the one-year anniversary of her first NXT Women’s Championship victory.

Jayne captured the title by defeating Stephanie Vaquer on the May 27, 2025 episode of NXT, marking one of the biggest moments of her career to date.

Looking back on the accomplishment, Jayne shared an emotional message about how much the title win meant to her.

“Happy 1 year to the day that changed it all for me,” she wrote. “Forever grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given, and the journey I’ve been on.”

That wasn’t all.

Jayne also pointed out how much her career has evolved over the last year, noting that she is now preparing for another major milestone with WWE.

“Exactly 1 year later and I’m headed on my first European tour,” she added. “This life is crazy & I wouldn’t change it for the world. I love wrestling.”

Things have continued to move quickly for Jayne in recent months. Shortly after WrestleMania 42, she officially joined the WWE main roster alongside the rest of Fatal Influence.

The group now appears regularly on Friday Night SmackDown as part of WWE’s blue brand roster.