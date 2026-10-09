Jacy Jayne is enjoying the creative freedom that comes with being the leader of Fatal Influence in WWE.

The reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins of Uncrowned about having creative input in WWE and how her role within Fatal Influence has allowed her to contribute more ideas.

“Having my own crew, being the boss, I feel like I can really let like my creative juices flow, and people actually listen to what I have to say,” Jayne said.

Jayne, who has been a wrestling fan throughout her life, believes her knowledge of the business gives her a unique perspective when it comes to developing ideas for her character and the group.

“I know wrestling really well. I’ve watched wrestling my entire life, so I feel like I kind of have a different understanding of wrestling than a lot of other people do,” she continued.

“So being able to be creative and kind of, like, throw out ideas, that’s my favorite part.”

Jayne has enjoyed considerable success since making the move from WWE NXT to the main roster, capturing the WWE Women’s United States Championship.

Her Fatal Influence stablemates, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, have also found championship success, winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Next up for Jacy Jayne is the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at this Saturday’s WWE Money In The Bank 2026 premium live event at The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.