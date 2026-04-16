There have been a lot of ‘Paul Heyman Guys’ over the years.

But not really any ‘Paul Heyman Girls.’

Jordynne Grace has been linked to the idea by Paul Heyman himself in the recent past, and now another top name from the women’s scene in WWE is being mentioned.

During an interview with 8 News Now – Las Vegas to promote WrestleMania 42, Jade Cargill addressed comparisons to the late Joanie “Chyna” Laurer.

When it was mentioned that Chyna was a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Cargill liked the idea of following in those footsteps, and mentioned how if she were to do so, she likes the idea of Paul Heyman being her manager.

“If they let me,” she said. “And listen, I would love Paul Heyman to be my manager if I’m going that route. But, if they let me, I would love that and I would take over for sure. Of course.”

Cargill added, “Let it happen, guys. Let it happen.”

Jade Cargill defends her WWE Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.