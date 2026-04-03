Jade Cargill is the WWE Women’s Champion.

And she’s getting paid.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast to promote her upcoming title defense against Rhea Ripley on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42, “That B*tch” addressed criticism she receives due to her fast rise through the ranks in WWE.

“I do what I’m told,” Cargill began when addressing the topic. “At the end of the day me being skyrocketed to the top, that’s a lot on my shoulders too, and people sit back and be like ‘oh, she got this,’ like who in the hell is going to say no? Who’s going to say no? Nobody. They’re going to be like hell yeah give it to me.”

Cargill would explain how despite the opportunities, she still has a lot of pressure to deal with, and ultimately, she could “care less” about what critics say.

“That’s a lot on my shoulders ‘cause I have to go out there and perform and it’s not a cake walk that people think it is, and I have to be able to have tough skin and deal with the critics and all the stuff that comes with it,” she continued. “People think it’s so easy to be at the top, and they’re like ‘you should be able to handle this,’ I’m a freakin’ human, like I put on my pants just like everybody else, I just gotta go out there and do the damn thing. So I can care less, guess what, I’m getting paid.”

WrestleMania 42, featuring Cargill vs. Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship, is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.