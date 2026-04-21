Jade Cargill went one-on-one with Rhea Ripley for the first time at WrestleMania 42, where Ripley walked away with the WWE Women’s Championship, bringing Cargill’s reign to an end.

But how did “That B*tch” feel the match itself went?

Let’s find out!

In an interview with 8 News Now – Las Vegas (see video below), Cargill reflected on her showing at the event, praising both the match and her entrance on WWE’s biggest stage.

She also leaned into the negative crowd reaction, making it clear she’s already focused on getting another shot at the title.

“You know what? It’s okay, because I’m going to get my revenge and get that rematch,” Cargill said. “I’ve never been featured on Night Two, I’ve always been on Night One so this is my first time on Night Two, I think we did a stellar job. I think my entrance was amazing. I think the energy at Allegiant Stadium was electric.”

Cargill continued, “It was cool, I liked it. The crowd was coming for me, they hated me, I love that for me. Keep hating me. But it was cool, I really liked it, the atmosphere was amazing. Okay, I didn’t deliver, but I’m going to get that rematch.”