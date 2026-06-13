Jade Cargill is having some fun after an unfortunate in-ring mishap on WWE SmackDown.

During the June 12 episode of SmackDown, Cargill competed in a Queen of the Ring Fatal Four-Way Match against Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria, and Sol Ruca. While the bout was underway, Cargill experienced a wardrobe malfunction when her wig shifted following a top-rope superplex from Flair.

Despite the unexpected moment, Cargill quickly adjusted her wig and continued the match without missing a beat. The contest ultimately saw Flair pick up the victory, forcing Valkyria to submit and securing her spot in the next round of the tournament.

The incident quickly made the rounds online, with fans sharing reactions, jokes, and memes across social media platforms.

Following the show, Cargill took to Twitter/X to address the viral moment and poke fun at herself.

“Y’all. Biggest fear happened tonight and I think I’m still alive. My wig won though.”

Cargill has previously spoken about her concerns regarding the possibility of losing her wig during a match, making the SmackDown moment a scenario she had long hoped to avoid.

Fortunately for the former WWE Women’s Champion, she was able to recover quickly and finish the match without any further issues.

Botch of the year LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/om54brJv4v — FINAL BOSS SZN 💥 (@FINAL_LEGEND) June 13, 2026