Jade Cargill is embracing the changes to WWE SummerSlam.

Original plans for the premium live event were altered after WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley suffered a knee injury, forcing WWE to introduce an Interim WWE Women’s Championship. As a result, Cargill is now set to compete in a multi-woman ladder match instead of the previously rumored singles bout.

Speaking during a Busted Open appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York City, Cargill admitted she initially expected to face Charlotte Flair one-on-one after their recent issues.

“I thought I was going into it with a one-on-one with Charlotte, she’s been costing me some big time matches, I’m not happy about that. Right now, some changes have been made, and I’m very happy about that.”

Cargill then took credit for Ripley’s absence while making it clear she has her sights set on championship gold.

“I took out Rhea Ripley, you’re welcome. I have a clear path to taking back a title that I never truly lost.”

It was reported last month that a singles match between Cargill and Charlotte Flair had been internally pitched for SummerSlam before plans changed following Ripley’s injury.

Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton have already secured spots in the Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match. The fifth and final entrant will be determined when Giulia faces Lash Legend on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live WWE SummerSlam Results.