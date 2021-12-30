Tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite from Daily’s place featured Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa battling it out in a semifinals matchup of the TBS title tournament.

After a wild back and forth Cargill managed to secure the victory thanks to interference from a masked figured, who turned out to be. This means that Cargill will battle Ruby Soho in the tournament finals on next week’s first AEW Dynamite on TBS, with the winner being crowned the first ever TBS champion. Highlights from the match are below.

Who was that??? With that interference, @Jade_cargill advances to the finals of the TBS Tournament Finals to face @realrubysoho! Catch #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!

Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/xx1oAW8bcr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021

Full results to tonight’s New Year’s Smash can be found here.