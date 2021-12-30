Tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite from Daily’s place featured Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa battling it out in a semifinals matchup of the TBS title tournament.
After a wild back and forth Cargill managed to secure the victory thanks to interference from a masked figured, who turned out to be. This means that Cargill will battle Ruby Soho in the tournament finals on next week’s first AEW Dynamite on TBS, with the winner being crowned the first ever TBS champion. Highlights from the match are below.
Dragon screw to the leg of @Jade_cargill by @thunderrosa22!
It's the TBS Tournament SemiFinals with @Jade_Cargill vs. @thunderrosa22!
Catch #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!
Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3QyPBTEZWD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021
The power of @Jade_cargill is undeniable.
Catch #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!
Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/SRKG5DxtsY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021
Delayed vertical suplex by @Jade_cargill but @thunderrosa22 manages to escape!
Catch #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!
Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Q60lkvm1MI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021
A valiant effort to finish @Jade_Cargill by @thunderrosa, but it is not enough!
Catch #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!
Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LdtkoUagIc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021
Who was that??? With that interference, @Jade_cargill advances to the finals of the TBS Tournament Finals to face @realrubysoho!
Catch #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!
Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/xx1oAW8bcr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021
Full results to tonight’s New Year’s Smash can be found here.