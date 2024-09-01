Don’t ask Jade Cargill about All Elite Wrestling.

She’s tired of answering questions about it.

At the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 post-show press conference, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair appeared before the media following their successful victory over The Unholy Union duo of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to recapture the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

During the post-show presser, Cargill was asked about how life in WWE has been since arriving from AEW, and how Belair has helped her with the transition.

“You know what ….I’m so tired of answering questions about AEW,” Cargill said. “Like I said, I’m proud to be from there.”

She continued, “However I’m here [and] I’m focused on what I’m doing next, and what’s next is us just solidifying owning these tag-team titles and going out there and making a name for ourselves.”

Check out the complete WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 post-show press conference via the YouTube player embedded below.