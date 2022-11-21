For the last couple of months undefeated AEW superstar Jade Cargill has been calling out actor/rapper Bow Wow, with Bow Wow himself returning fire on Twitter and egging the TBS champion on, like telling her he would take her out to dinner even though she is married to former MLB player Brandon Phillips. Cargill herself has said in numerous interviews that she is campaigning to face the Like Mike and Tokyo Drift star inside an AEW ring, and is hopeful that AEW President Tony Khan will book the showdown in the future.

She may just get that wish.

Cargill and the Baddies (Kiera Hogan & Red Velvet) confronted Bow Wow this past Sunday at the FTX Arena in Miami. Security got in between the two parties, but Cargill did manage to launch a water bottle at Bow Wow. TMZ released a video of the incident, which you can check out below.

https://wrestlingnews.co/aew-news/tony-schiavone-on-what-its-like-to-work-with-eddie-kingston-in-aew

AEW shared TMZ’s story on their personal Twitter.