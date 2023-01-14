Jade Cargill continues to smash records in AEW.

The Baddies leader reached 373 days as TBS champion, making her the longest reigning champion in AEW history after surpassing Hikaru Shida at 372. Cargill signed with AEW back in 2020 and was the inaugural TBS champion.

Aside from her title reign, Cargill is also approaching 50 straight wins in AEW without a loss (she currently stands at 48-0). She did lost in the Casino Battle Royale at ALL OUT 2021 but did not submit or take a pinfall in that contest.

Cargill is currently headed towards a showdown with her longtime friend/rival, Red Velvet.