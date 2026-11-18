Jade Cargill has a message for fans who continue to criticize her for skipping WWE NXT.

The reigning WWE Women’s Champion recently addressed the subject during a social media livestream, responding to those who believe she would have benefited from spending time in NXT before joining the main roster.

According to Cargill, the decision wasn’t hers to make.

“I could have. How do you know? Because I guess people can tell the future. Certain people can tell the future that if I went there, I would have been better,” Cargill said. “I’m too much of a star, baby. Tell her what you want. My name generates money. So the call was made, and I didn’t go. I didn’t know where I was going, but I guess someone up above said no. So there’s that. Let it go. Let it go. And stop speaking on my name. Stop!”

Cargill wasn’t finished there.

The WWE Superstar continued by taking aim at fans who question her development, making it clear that she has no regrets about the path her career has taken.

“It ain’t paying your bills. At the end of the day, if you don’t like me when I’m on TV or when you out there in that crowd turn around, cause you don’t see me. You don’t see me. I make too much money to not be seen. So the whole NXT thing ‘Oh, she should have went’. I didn’t. Next, literally, NXT. Next, I didn’t go.”

She then reiterated that WWE officials ultimately made the decision to have her bypass the developmental brand.

“I think it’s an amazing start. I didn’t go. That’s above my pay grade. I didn’t make the decision. So, next ‘Oh, I think that’ shut your ass up. Oh, I think you need to sit your ass down. Cause you ain’t getting paid for your opinion.”