Jade Cargill’s WWE Women’s Championship victory at Saturday Night’s Main Event carried more weight than just a title change. Backstage after the match, Cargill shared a moment with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Ricky Saints — a rare snapshot of four former AEW standouts each holding gold under the WWE banner. Rather than reading as a victory lap, the moment reflected how intertwined their journeys have been. Cargill described the photo as deeply personal, saying, “When we took the picture, it just felt like family,” emphasizing that these weren’t just peers, but people who had seen her growth from the very beginning.

She went on to explain that each of them played a different role in shaping her career, both inside and outside the ring. Punk offered blunt honesty and practical lessons, Rhodes helped guide her through her very first match, and Saints became a constant sounding board as she learned the business. As Cargill put it, “These are three phenomenal people who have always been in my corner and who have seen me go through so many situations,” underscoring that her rise wasn’t a solo climb. The image may have sparked online chatter about AEW alumni thriving in WWE, but for Cargill, it was simply a snapshot of trust, mentorship, and relationships built long before championship gold entered the picture.