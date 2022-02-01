AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently appeared on the State of Florida Sports podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on being compared to WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg. Highlights from the interview are below.

On being compared to Goldberg:

It’s amazing. It feels great being that I have no type of wrestling background prior to my first match on March 3. It’s breathtaking. It feels amazing for me to be compared to somebody of such a stature.

Says that TOny Khan has put her in a remarkable position:

I’m blessed. Our owner, Tony Khan, he put me in a remarkable position and I’m grateful. I work hard, but I’m very grateful.

