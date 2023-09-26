Jade Cargill gives her first interview as a WWE superstar.

The former AEW TBS Champion has been making headlines all day after it was announced this morning that she had officially signed a multi-year deal with WWE. Cargill appeared on The Masked Man Show to give her thoughts on her new journey in wrestling.

It feels great. I felt like I was in preparation for the grand stage. I felt like this was always the mission. I felt like the shoe fit. I felt like this was going to happen. Honestly, this was all expected. I’m excited to be here.

Cargill would later be asked about her first tryout with WWE and how she didn’t get signed back then. This was her response:

One thing I am is a business woman. I think I made the best route at the time. WWE is a great company, but I took what I had and I bet on myself. The outcome, obviously, paid off.

Staying on subject, Cargill says the decision to leave AEW and pursue WWE was easy due to the amount of opportunities WWE affords.

I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. There is no grander stage than this stage. The opportunities are endless with this company. It was a no brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn’t have any second thoughts about it at all. It was an easy choice. It wasn’t easy, but it was easy.

Cargill says that Cody Rhodes finding success when he returned to WWE helped her make her decision.

He was top three, and not third. He is a phenomenal man. I’ve seen what the business did for him, I’ve seen him be the stellar athlete that he is. I didn’t see any different for myself. He was one of the guys that led me to a great decision.

She would end by discussing whether or not she hit a ceiling in AEW.

I wouldn’t say it’s a ceiling. I would just say that the route I wanted to take was different and the route I wanted to embark on was different. I didn’t see, over there, where I could fit it. The only way I could do it was coming to the WWE Universe. I bet on myself and I made the best decision coming here.

