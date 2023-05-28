Jade Cargill takes shots at fellow AEW star Kris Statlander.

The undefeated TBS Champion spoke with Sescoops to hype this evening’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where she will be defending her title against Taya Valkyrie. During the interview, Cargill was asked about Kris Statlander, who has been out with an ACL injury, challenging her somewhere down the line. Here is what she had to say.

I think fans like just want to believe in something because they want me to lose so damn bad. But I mean, that’s glass woman. If we’re talking sports right now, what coach is gonna put a player in that just came back, with no type of practice, with no type of game? You’re just going to throw her in there and swim? That’s wild to me. That’s just crazy. So, I’m not worried about that. I’ll let her get some reps up and then she can come see me on my time. I’m just so tired of all these women thinking that they can just step to me, ask for a match. I’m just over it. It’s all on my time. I’ve been here for so long, I think I deserve that type of respect and I’m just going to have to get Mark [Sterling] in line about that.

Staying on the subject, Cargill jokes that she wouldn’t want to hurt Statlander any further than she already has. She suggests that Statlander get some warm up matches before stepping into the ring with her.

Let me think about it. I don’t want to hurt her. I would rather — let me see what she could do. Let me see if she’s worthy, because I think she needs to get her endurance back and we can go from there. And let’s just make it a good match. Let’s make it a good match. Let me give her time, get her agility up, get her mind together. And then, she can go talk to Mark, and Mark can figure out if it’s worth it, if it’s a money match or if it’s not a money match. Right now, I think the upper card is money matches. That’s where I want to be at, so we’ll see.

AEW Double or Nothing takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The full card for the event can be found here.