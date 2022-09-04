AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with TV Insider to hype this evening’s ALL OUT pay-per-view, where That B**ch will defend the gold and her undefeated streak against Athena.

During the interview, Cargill gave her thoughts on her boss, AEW President Tony Khan, and why she believes he is a phenomenal leader in the industry. Highlights can be found below.

Calls Tony Khan a phenomenal leader:

“I think Tony is a phenomenal leader. He knows his company inside and out. He’s a positive light in wrestling and willing to listen and absorb your vision and work with you.” As a wrestler who has only ever wrestled in an AEW ring, Cargill’s rise to the top was aided by the trust that Khan had in her to make it work. “I’m thankful to have Tony,” Cargill continued. “[He] believes in everything I’m doing.”

Says Khan is giving her time to improve in the ring as much as possible:

“I’m new, and he knew that and knows that. I’ve probably had four matches in the last five or six months. That is not a lot at all, but I’m in the gym when waiting to be called to have a match.”