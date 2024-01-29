Jade Cargill made her official WWE in-ring debut this past weekend at the Royal Rumble, where the former AEW superstar had an incredible performance and finished in the final three before eventually getting eliminated by the match winner, Bayley.

One big moment in the match saw Cargill toss out former multi-time women’s champion Nia Jax, who had been running through women up until that point. Cargill spoke about her big elimination during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo.

Of course, I always pose. We know I always pose. I think Nia Jax is one of the strongest women in the locker room. For me to go out there and dominate her and eliminate her, I felt like I was doing something big for the women’s division.

It is believed that Cargill will be competing on the Raw brand going forward, but that has yet to be officially confirmed. She signed with WWE back in 2023. Stay tuned.

