AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill had her first successful title defense over Anna Jay on last night’s Rampage, which improved her record to 25-0. She writes, “Green. Like MONEY. 25-0. Hate on meeeee.”

Serena Deeb was also active on social media today. The Woman of 1000 holds shared a photo of CM Punk shaving her head as apart of the Straight Edge Society in WWE, a segment that took place 12 years ago today. She writes, “January 22, 2010. 12 years ago today. Damn. Time flies. Hair grows back. & @cmpunk is a pretty good barber.”