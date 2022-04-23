AEW superstar and current TBS champion took to Twitter this morning to comment on her latest victory, which occurred on last night’s Rampage over Marina Shafir. Cargill, who is still undefeated since her debut back in 2021, writes: “30-0. I’m about to start walking around like Floyd Mayweather in this Bitch.”

AEW star Jamie Hayter turns 27 years old today. The official AEW Twitter account wished the talented Brit a happy birthday. Check it out below.