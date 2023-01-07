The streak and reign continues.

Tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts V television featured Jade Cargill defending the TBS championship against Skye Blue, a bout that was made official following this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. Blue put up a hell of a fight and nearly dethroned Cargill during several sequences, but she was unable to match the strength of the champion, who picked up yet another victory with her Jaded Finisher.

Cargill’s undefeated streak improved to 48-0, with no sign of slowing down. She recently hit the one-year mark as TBS Champion. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The challenger @skyebyee putting the champ in hot water in the early moments of this TBS title match!

The challenger @skyebyee putting the champ in hot water in the early moments of this TBS title match!

A devastating chokeslam by TBS Champion @Jade_cargill, driving the spine of @skyebyee onto the ramp!

Pinpoint accuracy of @skyebyee's kick to the face of the Champ!

Pinpoint accuracy of @skyebyee's kick to the face of the Champ!

Are we on the verge of the upset of the century?! @Skyebyee was just inches from that TBS Championship around her waist!

Are we on the verge of the upset of the century?! @Skyebyee was just inches from that TBS Championship around her waist!

#AndStill!

TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill retains the title after a competitive match against @skyebyee and remains undefeated at 48-0!

#AndStill!!!

TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill retains the title after a competitive match against @skyebyee and remains undefeated at 48-0!

It's #AEWBOTB5 LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/s2J3gTvVTl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2023

