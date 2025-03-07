Jade Cargill has been at the center of some backstage controversy within WWE.

According to sources, an incident involving Cargill and Shayna Baszler last year led to some backstage heat for Cargill. While many within the WWE locker room have acknowledged the situation, details have largely remained undisclosed.

Reports suggest that Cargill took issue with a particular event and allegedly made a comment implying that Baszler needed to improve her in-ring skills. The tension is said to have stemmed from a match in Scotland, where Cargill tapped out in what was reportedly not the planned finish.

Upon her return to WWE, Cargill drew further attention with a promotional video in which she declared that she was “demanding respect” while being surrounded by “wolves in the shape of women.” This statement reportedly struck a nerve with some talent, particularly those who had chosen to remain quiet about her past issues with Baszler.

Cargill’s absence from WWE also became a point of contention among the roster. Reports indicate that she had requested time off for the holiday tour but was informed that participation was mandatory. Shortly thereafter, she sustained an injury, the legitimacy of which was questioned by some within the locker room. This skepticism led to external reports suggesting she was not actually injured.

However, WWE officials have maintained that Cargill was indeed injured and had even been prepared to return earlier than she ultimately did. The company opted to have her undergo a full clearance process and additional training at the Performance Center before making her comeback official.

Jade Cargill returned and attacked Naomi in her first WWE appearance at last Saturday’s Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event, and is scheduled for tonight’s live episode of WWE SmackDown in Philadelphia, PA.

Jade Cargill accidentally tapped out to Shayna Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch unbeknowest to the referee lmao botched so many times during the match Jade is the Goldberg of the women’s division give her squash matches like AEW did #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/VFaa0sdg2Z — Christopher (@Christo79744616) June 15, 2024

