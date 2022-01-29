Jade Cargill is still your AEW TBS champion.
That b*tch defeated Julia Hart on this evening’s Beach Break edition of Rampage from Cleveland. Cargill won the match with her Jaded finisher. Highlights from the match can be found below.
A champion NEVER misses a workout.
It’s @Jade_Cargill (c) vs. @TheJuliaHart for the TBS Championship on #AEWRampage: #BeachBreak on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Zq4fGoAwQL
That was so close! @TheJuliaHart almost snatched away that 0 from the champ!
Don’t miss a minute of #AEWRampage: #BeachBreak! Tune in to TNT right NOW! pic.twitter.com/r67eBAQqIr
.@TheJuliaHart just got JADED!@Jade_Cargill is your TBS Champion! #AndStill
It’s Championship Friday on #AEWRampage: #BeachBreak on TNT right NOW! pic.twitter.com/E4zcrCbmGv
26-0#AndStill
The TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill! pic.twitter.com/PayBJtuIEC
