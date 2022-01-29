Jade Cargill is still your AEW TBS champion.

That b*tch defeated Julia Hart on this evening’s Beach Break edition of Rampage from Cleveland. Cargill won the match with her Jaded finisher. Highlights from the match can be found below.

That was so close! @TheJuliaHart almost snatched away that 0 from the champ!

Don’t miss a minute of #AEWRampage: #BeachBreak! Tune in to TNT right NOW! pic.twitter.com/r67eBAQqIr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2022

