Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured Jade Cargill and Red Velvet facing off in a quarterfinals matchup of the TBS championship tournament.

After a competitive back-and-forth Cargill caught Velvet in her signature finishing maneuver for the pinfall victory. She will go on to face the winner of the Thunder Rosa and Jamie Hayter quarterfinals, which will takes place on this Wednesday’s Dynamite. Highlights from the match can be found below.