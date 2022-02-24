Jade Cargill is still your TBS champion.

Cargill defeated The Bunny on this evening’s AEW Dynamite on TBS after connecting with her signature Jaded Finisher. She now moves to an impressive 28-0, the longest undefeated win streak since the promotion began back in 2019. Highlights from the bout can be seen below.

#AHFO's Bunny (@alliewrestling) with a vicious attack on the champion sending her into the barricade! The TBS Title is on the line at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/rJIzzO1IcC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

And the champ @Jade_Cargill just tosses The Bunny across the mat!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Fj6EzEi8GF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

What a close match, but in the end the champ was victorious! @Jade_cargill is STILL your TBS Champion!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/fFXvcMTip9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022

