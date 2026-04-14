Jade Cargill is having fun in WWE.

But she wants fun elsewhere, too.

During an appearance on Open Thoughts with Marco, the WWE Women’s Champion spoke about her Hollywood aspirations, naming The Rock and John Cena as examples of how she wants things to play out for herself.

Lay a foundation in WWE.

And then make the move, so that you can help WWE if-and-when you chose to return.

“I love what I’m doing right now,” she said. “I really want to lay a foundation. I look at people who have came before me like The Rock or John Cena, who just finished his whole final tour this past year. I really want to lay the foundation before I dip off into that lane.”

Cargill continued, “I can do both, if WWE lets me I can do both, but I really want to lay a thick foundation here that can’t be duplicated so I can always comeback and help the next generation like John Cena did or The Rock has done. But, if the opportunity presents itself, I doubt WWE would say no. I would love to, I think that I would absolutely love it. I think that my job prepares me for situations like this and those type of scenes. I mean, I am a walking superhero, so why not. You don’t need aesthetics, just let me go out there and be myself. Hand me the script, give me some time to rehearse and I got you.”

Jade Cargill is scheduled to defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.