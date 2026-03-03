The road to WrestleMania 42 just picked up some unexpected passengers.

As the war of words between Jade Cargill and her WrestleMania opponent Rhea Ripley continues to heat up, Cargill has now found herself trading shots with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on social media.

It all started when Green publicly praised Ripley, who is set to challenge for a women’s championship at her seventh straight WrestleMania. Reacting to the milestone, Green wrote, “Rhea is proof that you can be kind, respectful and the most talented wrestler in the world.”

That didn’t sit well with Cargill.

Seemingly taking issue with the comment, Cargill fired back, “It’s no point to even go and embarrass you on this app. You always have something to say about everything.”

Green wasn’t about to let that slide, responding with, “Damn. Hit dogs really DO holler!! WOOF WOOF.”

And that’s when things escalated.

Niven jumped in to defend her self-proclaimed “President,” directing her comments at Cargill: “Who tf even said anything about you?! Contrary to your belief, the world doesn’t actually revolve around you. No point to even embarrass you on this app, give you enough ringtime and you’ll do it yourself.”

Cargill shot back with a pointed but playful tone, writing, “Hey Piper. I hope you’re healing okay. Can’t wait to give you some ring time. 💗🥹”

For context, Niven is currently sidelined with a neck injury, and there is no confirmed timetable for her return to the ring.

She responded anyway.

“Yea maybe by the time you’re back from your many vacations I’ll finally be recovered 🙄 Lick my ring ya boot,” Niven wrote.

Cargill kept it sharp and dismissive: “That’s above your pay grade Piper. Relax.”

Niven delivered the final word — at least for now — stating, “Loyalty is priceless, something you wouldn’t know anything about. Besides, I’d beat the brakes off you for free.”

The WrestleMania 42 showdown between Cargill and Ripley was already personal.

Now? It’s turning into a full-blown factional fight before anyone even steps inside the ring.

WrestleMania 42, featuring Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship, is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

