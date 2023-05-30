Jade Cargill discusses her elaborate entrance from last night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The women’s division star was introduced to the ring by rapper Big Boss Vette, who sang her hit song “Pretty Girls Walk” as Cargill entered for her TBS title defense against Taya Valkyrie. There was also a dance that Cargill did with several women from the AKA, a sorority that is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women. If you missed it, you can see the entrance below.

Undefeated TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill is ready to defend the title for the 60th time! Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!

🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE

🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/bvrCiH4anp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023

Cargill has since taken to Twitter to explain why she decided to have the elaborate entrance. She writes, “My colors and entrance was paid homage to my sorority. I am a PROUD member of AKA. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women. Very personal but I wanted to bring Greek life to the wrestling world. It was amazing to stroll with my line sisters, my prophyte, neo and soror. What an honor. (I know a lot of that will go over your heads) lol.”

Cargill managed to defeat Taya Valkyrie to record her 60th straight victory. Unfortunately for her, she accepted an impromptu matchup with a returning Kris Statlander immediately after and lost the TBS Championship.