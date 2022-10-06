Jade Cargill recently spoke with DJ Whoo Kid to discuss a wide range of topics.

Cargill is 38-0 in AEW and the first and only AEW TBS Champion. During the interview, she explained why she is waiting to challenge for the AEW Women’s World Heavyweight Title, currently held by Thunder Rosa, who is out of action with an injury.

“I think it would be a total disrespect if I just go for both belts and get both belts right now. So I’m just going to give these women the time and the grace to do their best until I decide that I want to go for the other belt. Honestly, it’s on my time. Let me just give them Grace and give them time to get their stuff together and get the little shine they need because once I take over, it’s done. Everything is on my time and I’m just relaxed, chillin’, I’m enjoying this belt right now. I’m building it up and making it more special than the main belt right now. That’s my goal.”

