WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill says her motivation for entering professional wrestling comes down to one simple mindset — she thrives on proving people wrong.

During a recent appearance on Hawks AF, Cargill discussed what originally drew her toward the wrestling business. According to Cargill, she has always been driven by challenges, particularly when people question what she is capable of achieving. Rather than discouraging her, she explained that criticism and doubt tend to fuel her motivation even more.

“I welcome a challenge. I love when people tell me I can’t do something because I’m the type that’s like, ‘Okay, watch this. I’m going to do it twice, and I want you to see this.’”

Cargill said that competitive mentality ultimately played a major role in her decision to pursue a career in professional wrestling.

“I love when people tell me I can’t do this or that because it just pushes me more.”

While she embraces the challenge, Cargill also acknowledged that the physical side of the industry can be extremely demanding. She recalled a brutal injury she suffered during a match last October when her brow was split open on live television.

“Is it tough? It’s still tough. You can’t see it, but I had my brow entirely split open at the beginning of October.”

The injury occurred when Cargill collided with the steel ring steps during a match, causing a deep cut that quickly began bleeding heavily.

“I hit some steps and it split open on live TV, and it was extremely bad.”

At the time, Cargill said the adrenaline of performing kept her from realizing just how severe the injury was until moments later. She remembered preparing to celebrate by climbing onto the announcers’ table before noticing something unusual on the monitor facing the ring.

“It was so bad that I had to get three layers of stitches, but it happened on live TV and I didn’t realize how bad it was until later. I was about to get on the announcers’ table and beat my chest like King Kong, and the monitor was facing me.”

It was only when she saw the screen that she realized the extent of the damage.

“The entire arena saw it before I did. When I looked down, there was a puddle of blood. I looked at the front row and all the women turned away in disgust. It was crazy.”

Despite experiences like that, Cargill made it clear that the intensity and difficulty of professional wrestling are part of what attracted her to the business in the first place. For her, the combination of physical challenge and the opportunity to prove doubters wrong continues to be a driving force behind her career.