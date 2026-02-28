Jade Cargill is not losing sleep over criticism surrounding her WWE Women’s Championship reign.

After surpassing 100 days as champion and facing online pushback over a limited number of title defenses, Cargill addressed the conversation directly during a February 26, 2026 interview with CHGO Sports. Rather than sounding defensive, she embraced the noise.

“I’ve always proven people wrong. I don’t care. Guess what? They didn’t think I’d get this far, and look at me — I’m a champ.”

Cargill made it clear that outside commentary does not define her success.

“Regardless of what y’all say, I’m going to do what I want to do. It’s not about what y’all want — it’s about what I want. And at the end of the day, it’s about what my boss wants. My boss is happy with me. If my dancing partner is happy with me, that’s all that matters. I care about the people who sign my checks. So keep going.”

Instead of pushing back against criticism, Cargill argued that even negative attention benefits her brand. She believes trending online only amplifies her reach.

“The good thing about all this? I love when people talk about me — good or bad. Y’all got me trending. And you know what that does? Your friends who don’t even watch wrestling are going to see it and say, ‘Okay, who is this girl everyone’s talking about?’ Then they’re going to see how fine I am. They’re going to say, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to watch wrestling. Look at that body. What does she do? She’s picking people up and throwing them around?’ And then they realize I’m the WWE Women’s Champion. So I can’t be that bad.”

Cargill also framed the criticism as something that comes with prominence.

“Regardless of how they feel, keep talking about me. Even Michael Jordan had haters. That’s what comes with the crown. And trust me, I’m proud enough to carry it. Keep it up. Keep it coming. Keep talking about me. Keep me trending.”

Now over 110 days into her title reign, Cargill appears unfazed by skepticism. Whether additional defenses are imminent or whether she continues to rely on presence and visibility, she has made one thing clear. The conversation itself is part of the strategy.