AEW has announced four matchups for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which includes Jade Cargill defending the TBS championship for the first time. Check it out below.

-Jade Cargill versus Anna Jay for the TBS championship

-Roppongi Vice versus The Young Bucks

-Jon Moxley versus Ethan Page

-Hook versus Serpentico

