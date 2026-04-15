Jade Cargill has quickly established herself as one of WWE’s most charismatic stars, but she says creative restrictions are limiting how far she can take one of her most popular catchphrases.

While speaking on The Joe Budden Podcast, the current WWE Women’s Champion opened up about the challenges of trying to incorporate her “That B***h” persona into merchandise and branding. Despite being able to say the phrase on television in certain situations, Cargill revealed that WWE has placed limits on how it can be used elsewhere.

“So, I had some glasses that said ‘That Bitch,’ I could not wear those glasses. I want to do a shirt that said, ‘That Bitch,’ couldn’t do it. I can say it, but I can’t have it on any type of merchandise. I can’t do anything. And I only get a certain amount that I can say.”

Cargill’s comments highlight the balance WWE continues to maintain when it comes to language on its programming. While the company has loosened some restrictions compared to past eras, certain boundaries still remain in place, particularly when it comes to branding and merchandise.

The timing of her frustration is notable as she heads into one of the biggest matches of her career against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42. The rivalry between the two has been fueled by intense promos and personal shots both on television and online.

Cargill is entering the match with momentum after defeating IYO SKY in the main event of a recent episode of WWE SmackDown. That victory further solidified her dominance heading into her clash with Ripley.

Beyond the in-ring competition, Cargill’s situation reflects a broader creative tension in modern WWE. Performers are encouraged to develop strong, authentic characters, but they must still operate within brand guidelines that can limit how those personas are expressed across platforms. For a character built around confidence and edge, restrictions like these can impact how effectively that identity translates into marketing and long-term fan engagement.