Jade Cargill is celebrating a major milestone in her WWE career — and she’s doing it with style, pride, and a touch of humor.

The former AEW TBS Champion made headlines at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, where she defeated Tiffany Stratton to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

The win marks Cargill’s first singles title in WWE and her first championship since dropping the TBS Title to Kris Statlander during the closing stretch of her AEW tenure.

Following the victory, WWE shared a heartfelt clip on social media showing members of Cargill’s family cheering from ringside as she captured the gold (see video below).

Cargill later took to Instagram Stories to post an emotional message dedicated to her mother, reflecting on how far she’s come and the family members who inspired her journey:

“Mama. I made it,” she wrote. “I hope I made you, grandma and great gram proud. And I wish you all were here to witness that it was all worth it.”

She continued, “And yes, I still wrestle half naked. It’s wrestling gear mom.”

The post quickly resonated with fans, many of whom praised Cargill for her authenticity and confidence, both in and out of the ring.

A short time later, Cargill followed up with another message on Instagram — one that carried her trademark swagger and competitive fire:

“You didn’t believe in me — good,” she wrote. “Doubt looks great on you. Gold looks better on me.”

The post has since gone viral within the wrestling community, with fellow WWE Superstars and fans alike congratulating her on the win.

Cargill’s Women’s Title victory represents the culmination of her transition from AEW standout to full-fledged WWE superstar — a move that has been closely watched since her high-profile signing in 2023.